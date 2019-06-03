Home

Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
LaMoyne Henry Burmeister

LaMoyne Henry Burmeister Obituary
LAMOYNE HENRY BURMEISTER Clarence LaMoyne Henry Burmeister, 71, of Clarence, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Friday, May 31, 2019, from complications of a rare form of liver cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Visitation and a gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday afternoon and evening, also at Fry's. Online memorials may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. LaMoyne specified any memorial funds may be given to the Iowa City Hospice or the Clarence Library. LaMoyne, son of Norman and Blanche Rixe Burmeister, was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a member of the Lowden High School Class of 1966. LaMoyne was united in marriage to Sally Ann Albaugh on May 12, 1973, in Tipton. Together, they farmed by rural Lowden and raised their son, Jason. LaMoyne farmed for 20 years, worked as a machinist for Bennett Machining for 14 years, and then worked as a part-time rural mail carrier for 13 years and became a full-time rural mail carrier for six years. LaMoyne served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. LaMoyne loved his wife, son and grandchildren, and knew how to laugh and enjoy life. LaMoyne is survived by his wife, Sally A. Burmeister of Clarence, Iowa; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Burmeister, and their two children, Emma and Hayden, of St. Charles, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019
