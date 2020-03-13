Home

LaMoyne Reece Obituary
LAMOYNE REECE Cedar Rapids LaMoyne Reece, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cedar Rapids Central Church of Christ. Funeral service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Private burial: Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville, Iowa. LaMoyne was born April 4, 1936, in Liscomb, Iowa, the son of Paul and Zedda (Butler) Reece. He moved to a farm in Conrad, Iowa, and graduated from Conrad High School in 1954. He married Marilyn Johnson in 1957. LaMoyne retired in 2001. He was a lifelong member of Central Church of Christ where he served the church as an elder for 12 years. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Reece; children, Monte (Lorri) Reece, Jay Reece, Becky (Jeff) Lentz; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family who will distribute to the Midwest Bible Camp. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of LaMoyne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
