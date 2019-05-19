Home

Lan Truong Obituary
LAN TRUONG Iowa City Lan Truong, 57, passed away on May 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There will be no public service. At Lan's request, her ashes have been scattered in a local river, which will travel to the ocean. Lan was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Vietnam. While visiting her daughter, Tien, in Coralville, she met Charles McArtor on April 7, 2017. They were married at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Iowa City on Sept. 18, 2018. She is survived by her husband; and daughters, Chau of Madison, Wis., and Tien of Coralville. Also surviving are a brother in Canada, a sister in Vietnam and a brother in Australia. She was preceded in death by her parents. A special thanks to the dozens and dozens of doctors, nurses and all the support staff who met this one-of-a-kind lady during her 45-day stay at University Hospitals. You all do an incredible yet very difficult job. Heartfelt thanks to all.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019
