Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
LANE MICHAEL BIRCH Hills Lane Michael Birch, 4-month old son of Collin and Kristin (Klein) Birch, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 27. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside committal will be at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lane Michael Birch Memorial Funds c/o Hills Bank and Trust. Lane was born Oct. 18, 2018. Lane was a happy baby and always had a smile. He filled everyone's heart with joy. Lane will be greatly missed. Lane is survived by his loving parents of Hills and his brother, Easton Lee Birch; grandparents, Keith (Kandi) Klein, Dave Birch and Lynette Hanrahan; uncles, Chad Klein and Treyton Birch; his aunt, Amanda Hanrahan; great-grandparents, Cletus Klein, Jeanne Seaton, Gary and Joan Kennedy, Rose Bell and Mac and Ang Birch; and cousins, Harper Ann Klein, Jordan Hanrahan and Kobe Young. Lane was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Michael R. Hanrahan, Clyde Seaton and Marcella Klein. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
