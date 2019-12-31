|
|
LARIN VIRGIL LONG Cedar Rapids Larin Virgil Long, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, where a vigil service begins at 6:30 p.m. Larin is survived by his brothers, Roger (Lanelle), Gainesville, Mo., Dennis (Lori), Cut Bank, Mont., and Kim (April), Marengo; sisters, Tonya Thill, Belle Plaine and Sammie (Stan) Reed, Sigourney; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friend Wayne Ruhl, Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Donna (Hughes) Long. Larin was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Belle Plaine, where he lived until moving to Cedar Rapids in the early 1970s. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Larin was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was currently the church choir director as well as a member. He also was a member of the Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale and Czech Heritage Singers. Larin was a member of the Belle Plaine American Legion Post 39. He loved to help people, cook and entertain, as well as work crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Military graveside services will be provided by the Belle Plaine American Legion Post 39.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019