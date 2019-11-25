Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Pyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Pyle Obituary
LARRY A. PYLE Coralville Larry A. Pyle, 55, of Coralville, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Larry was born July 26, 1964, the son of Douglas and Patricia (Kelley) Pyle. He most recently worked for Border States Contract Services in Coralville. Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and his bicycle. He also enjoyed watching movies and playing video games. Larry is survived by his brothers, Jeff and Cathy Pyle, Steve and Julie Pyle and Jerry Pyle, all of Palo. He also is survived by his nieces, Kylee, Lakyn and Brittany Pyle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to Area Substance Abuse Council, 33536 18th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -