LARRY A. PYLE Coralville Larry A. Pyle, 55, of Coralville, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Larry was born July 26, 1964, the son of Douglas and Patricia (Kelley) Pyle. He most recently worked for Border States Contract Services in Coralville. Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and his bicycle. He also enjoyed watching movies and playing video games. Larry is survived by his brothers, Jeff and Cathy Pyle, Steve and Julie Pyle and Jerry Pyle, all of Palo. He also is survived by his nieces, Kylee, Lakyn and Brittany Pyle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to Area Substance Abuse Council, 33536 18th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019