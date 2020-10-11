1/1
Larry Alan Rawson
1939 - 2020
LARRY ALAN RAWSON Cedar Rapids Larry Alan Rawson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. As per Larry's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the family. Larry is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Sharon; their daughters, Cheryl (Jamie) Gantt of Mount Vernon and Deb (Bill) Galloway and Jenny (Britt) Hutchins, both of Cedar Rapids; their sons, Brian (Shelly) Rawson of Atkins and Curt (Shawna) Rawson of Mount Vernon; their 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Sandy) Rawson of Vinton; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, and his in-laws. Larry was born on April 21, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, son of Maro and Eileen Hunt Rawson, and graduated from Wilson High School in 1957. He began working for Collins (Rockwell) on Aug. 19, 1957, as a project foreman and retired after more than 35 years. Larry married Sharon Halvorson on Aug. 15, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Larry was a true outdoorsman and loved yardwork, especially mowing the grass, gardening, hunting and fishing. He also loved being with his family and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice, 1026 A Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
