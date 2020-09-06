LARRY ALLEN DAVIDSON Cedar Rapids Larry Allen Davidson, 79, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Larry was born May 8, 1941, to Hilda Rutan Davidson and George Davidson. He is survived by his sisters, Laurie Hocken of Cedar Rapids and Kathy (Norb) Hawes of Cedar Rapids; one nephew, Dan (Britny) Hocken of Grimes; and three nieces, Jenna (Jeff) Netz of Cedar Rapids, Andrea (Matt) Grabe of Cedar Rapids and Samantha (Tommy) Schneekloth of Hiawatha. Also surviving are three great-nieces, Evalee Netz, Peyton Schneekloth and Mila Grabe. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George and David; and parents, Hilda and George Davidson. Larry had so many people who loved him and he loved them right back. One special person in his life was Amy Renaud. She met Larry while working with him but quickly became one of his favorite people and part of our family. Larry loved to create artwork by using brightly colored markers on poster board. He combined various colors to produce unique abstract designs. He loved giving these as gifts and when someone received one, they knew they were special to Larry. The family would like to thank the staff at REM of Iowa for their care for Larry always, but especially this past week. Larry spent time at Camp Courageous every year. He looked forward to it all year and talked about how much fun he'd had long after he'd been there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name directly to Camp Courageous, c/o Charlie Becker, 12007 190th St., Monticello, IA 52310. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
