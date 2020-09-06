1/1
Larry Allen Davidson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LARRY ALLEN DAVIDSON Cedar Rapids Larry Allen Davidson, 79, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Larry was born May 8, 1941, to Hilda Rutan Davidson and George Davidson. He is survived by his sisters, Laurie Hocken of Cedar Rapids and Kathy (Norb) Hawes of Cedar Rapids; one nephew, Dan (Britny) Hocken of Grimes; and three nieces, Jenna (Jeff) Netz of Cedar Rapids, Andrea (Matt) Grabe of Cedar Rapids and Samantha (Tommy) Schneekloth of Hiawatha. Also surviving are three great-nieces, Evalee Netz, Peyton Schneekloth and Mila Grabe. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George and David; and parents, Hilda and George Davidson. Larry had so many people who loved him and he loved them right back. One special person in his life was Amy Renaud. She met Larry while working with him but quickly became one of his favorite people and part of our family. Larry loved to create artwork by using brightly colored markers on poster board. He combined various colors to produce unique abstract designs. He loved giving these as gifts and when someone received one, they knew they were special to Larry. The family would like to thank the staff at REM of Iowa for their care for Larry always, but especially this past week. Larry spent time at Camp Courageous every year. He looked forward to it all year and talked about how much fun he'd had long after he'd been there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name directly to Camp Courageous, c/o Charlie Becker, 12007 190th St., Monticello, IA 52310. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 5, 2020
He knew how to make me smile!
Peter Chrissotimos
Friend
September 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tonya Ellison
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved