Larry B. Kephart Jr.
LARRY B. KEPHART JR. Cedar Rapids Larry B. Kephart Jr., 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family. Larry was born Aug. 27, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Larry Sr. and Caroline (Jensen) Kephart. He was a Boy Scout in his youth. After graduating from Metro High School in 1979, Larry served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a submarine sonar technician. Larry worked at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids as a machine operator. Larry loved to travel, seeing many places all around the world. He was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan. Larry enjoyed bowling; fishing and camping; Frisbee golfing and golfing and working in his garden. Survivors include his daughter, Jordan (Robert) Fraley; sister, Paula Kephart; and nieces, Sonya Ard and Andrea (Garrett) Testroet, all of Cedar Rapids. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 26, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
