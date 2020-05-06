|
LARRY BICKEL Cedar Rapids Larry Bickel, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having services for the public at this time. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Larry was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Robert and Martha (LeClere) Bickel. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. Larry worked for the Salvation Army for many years. He loved bicycles and would ride his bike to work. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his siblings, Henry (Annitta) Bickel of Marion, Marie (Kenneth) Westphal of Fairbank, Iowa, Clifford (Judy) Bickel of Anamosa, Leonard Bickel of Cedar Rapids, Janet Bickel of Marion, Donna Bickel of Cedar Rapids and Barbara (Dennis) Stevens of Highland, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers in infancy, Robert and Wayne; sister-in-law; and one niece.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020