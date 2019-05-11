|
LARRY BOARDMAN Arlington Larry Boardman, 75, of Arlington, Iowa, died at his home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, 310 Main St., Arlington (new building) with Lay Servant Janis Breitsprecher officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home in Arlington. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Left to honor his memory are his son, Ronnie (Joan) Boardman of Arlington; and three daughters, Tracy Boardman of Arlington, Lynne (Terry) Winch of Garber and Pam (Tom) Winch of Guttenburg.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019