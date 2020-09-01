1/1
Larry Conaway
LARRY CONAWAY Cedar Rapids Larry Conaway, 77, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. Larry Steve Conaway was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Greeley, Iowa, the son of Orland and Betty (Snyder) Conaway. His father Orland was a victim of World War II. His mother was a district manager for AVON products. The family later moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Larry graduated from Washington High School in 1964. While at Washington, he was a heavyweight state champion. Larry attended Adams State College in Colorado. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He met Kay Rehman in Burlington, Iowa. They were united in marriage in 1966. Larry was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He had a real estate license and also sold insurance. In later years, he managed the retail store at Applause Hair Designers in downtown Cedar Rapids, selling beauty supplies. Larry is survived by his wife, Kay A. Rehman Conaway; his sister, Trudy (Terry) Mohr of Las Vegas; and children, Stephanie and Stacie and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Frey. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
