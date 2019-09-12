|
LARRY CORNELIUS BURKE Cedar Rapids Larry Cornelius Burke, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Cornelius was born Sept. 17, 1980, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Larry and Barbara (Peters) Burke. He graduated from Avon-Lennox School in Memphis, Tenn. Cornelius enjoyed music that he could move to. He loved to tease, have fun and had an infectious grin and smile. Cornelius was very happy at home and known as a "loving teddy bear." He was very loving and affectionate to his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Burke; brother, Fred (Kristin) Parrott; sister, Tarvia Anderson; three nieces, Arielle Peters, Amaya Anderson and McKenna Parrott; two nephews, Devon Parrott and Austin Anderson; paternal grandmother, Doris Burke; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Cornelius was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents, Houston and Lena Peters. Please share a memory of Cornelius at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
