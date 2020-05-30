Larry D. Baker
LARRY D. BAKER Cedar Rapids Larry D. Baker passed away at the age of 83 at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, following an illness with leukemia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, and visitation will start at 10 a.m. Larry Baker graduated from Keota High School in 1955. He met his loving wife, Joan Baker at 36 years old, and married on April 18, 1973. Joan passed away after an extended illness with Alzheimer's on Dec. 14, 2013. Larry owned a seed-cleaning business in Keota for many years. He also worked as a semi-truck driver for approximately 25 years with CRST and GSTC, and retired after a long career spent on the road to spend time with his loving family. Larry volunteered at River of Life Church for several years, preparing and delivering food to those in need.

Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2020.
