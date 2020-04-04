|
|
LARRY D. THOMAS Cedar Rapids Larry D. Thomas, 73, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Per Larry's wishes, a private visitation was held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family. Larry was born on Jan. 21, 1947, the son of Paul and Mae Huggins. Larry graduated from Central City High School in 1965. He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. Larry was united in marriage to Esther Nadine Dudley on Aug. 31, 1968, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Esther; daughters, Tija, Ny-Oka (Brett), Junoa and Gara (Robert); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; dad, Paul; four sisters and five brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae; son-in-law, Shawn; and granddaughter, Megan. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020