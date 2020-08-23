LARRY DEAN BOWERS Central City Larry Dean Bowers, 69, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Winslow House Care Center, Marion. Per his wishes, he has been cremated. Private family inurnment will be held at Coggon Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Donna J. Bowers; children, Brett Bowers of Cedar Rapids, Chris Bowers of Central City, Bonnie Sorensen of Cedar Rapids and Mark Stastny of Michigan; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Larry Dean Bowers was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Frank and Alice (Landuyt) Bowers. He married Donna Stastny on June 17, 1978, in Cedar Rapids. Larry worked for Vicky and Kurt Fuessly of Coggon, Iowa. Larry first met Donna by her brother, Johnny Burgher, by working on Johnny's car, Larry and Donna fell in love and have been happily married for 42 years. Larry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A special thanks to the Winslow House Care Center for the care given to Larry. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
