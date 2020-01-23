|
LARRY DEAN FOLEY Des Moines Larry Dean Foley passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020, with his wife and children at his bedside. Larry was born in a farmhouse in Dysart, Iowa, on June 20, 1941. While growing up, he lived in several small-town farming communities in Eastern Iowa. In high school, Larry was an excellent student and enjoyed playing basketball -- he had a terrific jumpshot! He was very active in 4-H and FFA, including being 4-H state president. He also received the medal for Grand Champion Steer at the Iowa State Fair and numerous other awards. Because of his red hair, his high school friends called him "Red." He graduated from Central City High School in 1959. Larry attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years. He then moved to Cedar Rapids where he worked in sales and met his wife, Mardonna, at Danceland where their first dance was "The Twist" -- his favorite dance. It was love at first sight. He always said he and Mardonna have been dancing ever since! In 1964, he began his career with the Prudential Insurance Company of America as an agent in Des Moines, Iowa. Later, he and his family moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., where he became Prudential's youngest agency manager. Then onto Troy, Mich., where he was the agency manager of the Southfield, Mich., office. Next, they moved to Wayzata, Minn., where he was a vice president of sales and marketing at Prudential's regional home office. Later, to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was manager of the Eastern Iowa agency. Then, finally, to West Des Moines, Iowa, where he was Prudential's general manager for Iowa. He served as president of the Cedar Rapids General Agents and Managers Association (G.A.M.A.) in 1983 and 1984 and as president of the Iowa State General Agents and Managers Association in 1988 and 1989. Throughout his career, he received many Northern Star Awards and was very well respected throughout the insurance industry. After 30 years with Prudential, he retired in 1994 at age 53. During retirement, Larry and Mardonna spent winters in Biloxi, Miss., for six years. Then onto Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas where they had fun golfing (with three hole-in-ones), eating at the Vegas buffets, going to shows, getting together with their many friends and, of course, going to the casinos. Larry was an avid poker player. Their most cherished time there was having family visit often and showing them around Las Vegas. Larry and Mardonna are very blessed with three wonderful and accomplished children, Michael (Tami) Foley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tamara (James) Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Daniel Foley of Miami Beach, Fla.; plus six most incredible grandchildren, Amber Foley, Anna Foley, Tomas Foley, Olivia Foley, Trenton Smith and Kirsten Smith. Larry's greatest joy was being with his family. He was a very devoted and giving husband, father and grandfather -- always putting his family first. He looked out for the welfare of others, wanting nothing in return. Larry was a very giving and thoughtful person to everyone he met. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor's Fish-O-Rama at 420 Sixth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020