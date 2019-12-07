|
|
LARRY DEANE RYAN Cedar Rapids Larry Deane Ryan, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Manchester, the son of Claude and Loretta (Burnside) Ryan. Larry was raised in the area and attended Greeley High School. After high school, Larry moved to Cedar Rapids and began working at Quaker Oats. He was united in marriage to Lona Durey. Three sons were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Larry was then united in marriage to Barbara Farah. Barbara died in 1997. For several years, Larry sold cars for Rapids Chevrolet. During the early 1960s, he began his own used car business, Town's Edge Auto, in Marion. He later became a franchise dealer for Toyota and Fiat, as well as numerous motorcycle brands. Larry then owned and operated Cedar Rapids Toyota until his retirement in 2005. Larry was a member of the Hawkeye Downs Wall of Fame. He enjoyed auto racing and was a successful car owner. Larry enjoyed golfing and traveling to Florida. In recent years, he enjoyed going to the Lake of the Ozarks with his dear friend, Nettie. Family time was special; he never forgot birthdays or anniversaries. Survivors include his three sons, Scott (Diane) Ryan of Mount Vernon, Steven Ryan of Cedar Rapids and Ross Ryan of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Leah and Laura Ryan; three stepchildren, Tammy Schladetzky of Cedar Rapids, Renee Farah of Cedar Rapids and George Farah of Las Vegas, Nev.; one stepgrandson, Zach Schladetzky; and his special friend, Nettie Hardin of Cedar Rapids. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Barbara Farah Ryan. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019