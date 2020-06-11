LARRY DEMEYER Belle Plaine Larry DeMeyer, 73, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Colville, Wash., passed away March 12, 2020, at Keystone Care Center, Keystone, Iowa. As per his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date. Larry was born in Belle Plaine on July 3, 1946, to Leonard and Dorothy DeMeyer. He is survived by his brother, Terry (Deb) DeMeyer; sister, Catherine (Larry) Olson; nephews, Jerry, Tim and Jay Hamilton; nieces, Lisa Williams, Ann Yilek and Amy Zerba; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deb, in 2018. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.