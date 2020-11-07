LARRY E. DEWELL Clarence Our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Larry E. Dewell, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the age of 83 at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, from pneumonia and complications of COVID-19. There will be private family funeral services at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Pastor Ron Lashmit will be officiating. The visitation will be drive-through, also at St. John's from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Larry was born on Oct. 8, 1937, to Harold and Leona (Meyer) Dewell at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. He was the older of two boys. Larry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Clarence, where he was baptized, confirmed, and served on the church council. He graduated in 1956 from Clarence community schools. Larry met the love of his life, Arnola "Nonie" Dewell, in Tipton. Larry and Nonie were united in marriage on Aug. 9, 1959, at the Presbyterian Church in Tipton and were married for 61 years. Larry had resided at the Clarence Senior Living Center for the last year. Surviving Larry are his wife, Arnola "Nonie;" children, Rory, Clarence, Vicki (Allen) Hamdorf, Lowden, Dawn (Dave) Wiebel, Cedar Rapids, and Reece (Melody), West Lafayette, Ind.; 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Josh Tjaden) Balichek, Ashley (Darren) Eiselstein, Jared (Caroline Kramer) Dewell, Mikki (Jen) Stimson, Brittni (Chad) Reifschneider, Maci (Josh ) Hamdorf, Brandi (Logan) Hamdorf, Morgan "Mo" (Haley) Wiebel, Whitney (Kyle) Kuenstling, Kyley Wiebel and Jeremy, Mary, Seth and Aaron Dewell; 19 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jace, Andrew, Jace, Logan, Leighla, Landry, Mac, Lucas, Everett, Kase, Josie, Regan, Kellen, Kinzley, Kali, Boden, Brantley and Blakely; brother, David (Pat) Dewell, Lowden; brothers-in-law, Arnie (Margi) Weaver, St. Joseph, Mich., and Everett Sayles, Le Claire; and sister-in-law, Donalee Weaver, Tipton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Pearle Weaver; his brothers-in-law, John (Scoop) Fell and Verlon Weaver; and sisters-in-law, Norma Fell, Darlys Sayles, and Patti Weaver Larry and Nonie raised their family on the Dewell family farm north of Clarence. Larry was a past president of the Cedar County Cattlemen, member of the Cedar County Extension Board, was a Garst Seed Corn dealer and also sold Agri-King feed. He farmed with his father until 1992. Larry and Nonie then moved to Lowden and Larry began working for the Clarence Co-op until he retired in 2015, and then moved back to Clarence for retirement. Larry spent his retirement years watching Westerns and Hallmark movies. He loved his wife's cooking, but they enjoyed eating out too! Larry loved farming and working at the co-op. In his spare time he loved attending his grandchildren's activities, and he was his grandchildren's biggest fan! Larry was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be disbursed between St. John's United Church of Christ, Clarence Ambulance, Clarence Senior Living Center and the Shriners Hospital. We would like to thank the staff at the Clarence Senior Living Center for their special care of our husband and father. We also would like to thank the 6th center staff and hospice unit at UnityPoint-St. Luke's for their love and care these last two weeks. Chapman Funeral Home has Larry and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com
.