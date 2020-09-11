1/1
Larry E. Stephenson
1955 - 2020
LARRY E. STEPHENSON Sigourney Larry E. Stephenson, 65, of Sigourney, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. Larry was born Feb. 28, 1955, in Oskaloosa, to Robert and Janice (Derby) Stephenson. He attended English Valleys High School. Larry spent most of his career driving a semi-truck, where he earned the nickname Budweiser. Larry enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Peewee. Larry is survived by his children, Megan (Brian) Mallie of Stanwood and Bryan Stephenson of Sigourney; two grandchildren, Kamryn Coppess and Lennox Stephenson; and bonus daughter, Holly Williams, and her sons, Corran and Liam of Sigourney. Larry also is survived by five sisters, Brenda Lown of Webster, Peggy (Duane) VanDee of North English, Cathy (Ron) Fry of Sigourney, Rhonda Hibler of Oskaloosa and Dana Aubrecht of Nichols; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, LeAnn Davis; and brother, Robert Alan Stephenson. Larry has selflessly donated his body to the University of Iowa for education and medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
