Larry Elbert
LARRY D. ELBERT Mount Vernon Larry D. Elbert, 53, of Mount Vernon, passed away in his home on Sept. 26, 2020. Private family services and interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 2. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Mindful of current health concerns, Larry's parents suggest elderly friends reach out by telephone or notes in lieu of their personal attendance. Survivors include his wife, Mitzi Elbert; children, Emma, Dylan and Cayden Elbert; and stepchildren, Hailey and Sydney McElree of Mount Vernon and Dalton (wife Elizabeth and daughter Aurora) McElree of Des Moines. Additionally, he is survived by his parents, Von and Darlene Elbert of Cedar Rapids; sister, Leslie Kummerfeldt; and niece, Lauren Kummerfeldt of Springfield, Mo. Larry was born July 10, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Von and Darlene (Shanklin) Elbert. He married Mitzi McElree on May 21, 2017, in Swisher, Iowa. Larry graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa Law School, where he was awarded his juris doctorate in 1993. For a short while, he practiced law in Cedar Rapids, then chose to become a part of the amusement games business, where he was president and owner of Camden Amusement for many years. Larry was an avid golfer and cherished his time on the course with his dad. He developed deep and lasting friendships, many of which began during his high school days at Washington. As a friend, he was always available to help, and those who knew him relied on his good humor, loyalty and clever conversation. He will be missed by many who loved him. Please leave a message for the family on the Cedar Memorial website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
