LARRY EUGENE DUFFY Ottumwa Larry Eugene Duffy, 80, of Ottumwa and formerly of Iowa City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. He is survived by his daugthers, Lisa and Cheryl Duffy; and sister, Judy Schweitzer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; daughter, Karen; grandson, Brandon Duffy; and two brothers, Robert and Francis Duffy. Celebration of Life will be held at Oxford American Legion, 128 E. Main St., Oxford, IA, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2019.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019