LARRY (LAWRENCE) FICEK SR. Center Point Larry (Lawrence) Ficek Sr., 73, died June 6, 2020, at home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. Outdoor funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Alice United Methodist Church, Center Point. Please bring a chair. Burial: Center Point Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point assisted the family with arrangements. He lived in Center Point for 50 years. He was born in Dickinson, N.D., on Feb. 21, 1947. Larry graduated from high school in LaMoure, N.D., in 1965 and attended college at Valley State in Valley City, N.D., before going on to Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. While attending school in Minnesota, he met Linda Ann Stanley. They were married on Feb. 8, 1969, in Grinnell, Iowa. In 2019, they renewed their vows celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by friends and family. Larry's passion for his family, church and community was obvious to everyone who knew him. He spent most of his career in industrial maintenance working at Rockwell Collins and FMC before retiring from General Mills after 32 years of service. Larry always made family a priority and gave selflessly to his church and community. He enjoyed setting up his woodworking shop, trying new barbeque recipes and long rides with Linda on his Can-Am trike. He completed a crossword puzzle every day and really enjoyed just visiting with friends and acquaintances alike. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vitres and Christine Ficek; and two grandchildren, Amanda and Zach. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ficek; three children, Lawrence Ficek Jr. of Marion, Lori (Ficek) and Mike Langan of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Lona (Ficek) Smart and Chris Kern of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two sisters, Bernice and Jon Swenson of Golden Valley, Minn., Judy Ficek and Sue Davis of Minneapolis, Minn.; and five grandchildren, Kyleigh (Dez), Alexander, Dylan, Bradley and Logan. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.