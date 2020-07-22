Larry & I went to religion classes in Greeley together. I was driving my brother Kev's car(sporty thing). We were driving around thinking about skipping religion class and heading to Manchester for something to do. Larry taught me how to squeal the tires, really squeal the tires. As we contemplated skipping our religion class we both came to the same conclusion and looked at each other and said together "Father Rahe will be calling our parents if we aren't there" for some reason we decided the fun might not be worth it. Got to class late and Larry took the blame for us being late. Lots of memories with this friend. He will be dearly missed for his mischeiviousness but wonderful personality. Loved all the neighborhood fun time growing up.

Lisa Heims-Stout

Neighbor