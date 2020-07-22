LARRY THOMAS FUNKE Edgewood Larry Thomas Funke, 59, of Chicago, formerly of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. Larry was born Dec. 12, 1960, in Manchester, Iowa, to James and Kathleen (McMullen) Funke and was raised and educated in the Edgewood area. He was an Ed-Co graduate and received his B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Larry worked as a computer analyst with the Chicago Transit Authority. He enjoyed spending time in Backbone State Park, loved music, spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed family vacations at Lake Okoboji. Survivors include his parents, James and Kathleen Funke of Edgewood; four siblings, Jay (Elaine) Funke of Edgewood, Jody (Dan) Mahnke of Fairfax, David (Rene) Funke of Swisher and Michael (Stephanie) Funke of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family prefers memorials. They should be made payable to the Larry Funke Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family Mass of Christian Burial: St. Mark Catholic Church. Inurnment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley, Iowa. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.