LARRY GREKOFF Marion On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, Larry Lynn Grekoff, 61, of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, with burial to follow. He was a loving husband, father, papa and brother. His strong faith and dedication to family set a shining example for all who knew him. People would describe him as a kind soul who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He was the oldest of three boys growing up on Starry Drive and attending Marion High School. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the local troop. He worked for 24 years as a Little Debbie distributor in the greater Cedar Rapids area. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, classic cars, the Cubs and the Hawks. Regardless of the activity, it had to be with his family. Family was his passion. He loved his children and his grandchildren who brought him so much joy and happiness. He also loved his church family, where he often served as a greeter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Peter; and stepsister, Faith Ann. He leaves behind his wife, Kathie; five children, Ryan (Jill), Andrew (Kaitlyn), Matthew (Christine), Maggie (Tom) and Patrick (Shelby); six grandchildren, Nolan, Ian, Adelyn, Joshua, Anna and Jack; three brothers, Scott (Lisa) Grekoff, Steven (Jody) Grekoff and Rick (Lora) Ridenour; and stepfather, Dick Ridenour. Memorials may be directed to Gideon Bibles in Larry's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jason Booth, physicians and staff of Hall Perrine, and the angels at Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019