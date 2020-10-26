LARRY GUILFORD Monticello Larry Guilford, 89, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where private family services will follow. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Ed Moreano will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. Memorials may be made to Hill Crest Family Services. Surviving are two children, Scott (Gwen) Guilford, Monticello, and Pamela Guilford, Cedar Rapids; and four grandchildren, Stephanie, Gavin, Gabrielle and Gage. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jane; a sister, Gertrude Pye; and three brothers, Charles, Raymond and Donald. Larry Alfred Guilford was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Glenn and Inez Miller Guilford. He graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools in 1949. Right after high school, Larry worked as a carpenter and helped on the family farm. He later took a job at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. Larry Guilford and Betty Greif were married on Aug. 29, 1953, at St. Luke Methodist Church, Monticello. The couple lived in Monticello until 1971 when they purchased their farm in Richland Township. Larry also continued to work at Collins, until he retired in 1986 after 35 years. In December 1986, Betty and Larry became snow birds spending their winters in Arizona. They made their last trip to Arizona in 2011. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.