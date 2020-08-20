LARRY HAMILTON Cedar Rapids Larry Hamilton, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Clancey's Keg in Cedar Rapids. Food will be provided. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Larry was born July 21, 1937, in Iowa City, the son of Ted and Dorothy Hamilton. He served active duty in the U.S. Marines in 1954. Larry was honorably discharged in 1962. He married Linda Ketrow in 1982. They worked for Ranger Transport and enjoyed traveling and spending time together. She passed away in 1992. He continued to drive truck and received the Million Mile Award. He loved spending time with his family in Arkansas and his sons, Cory (Jackie) and Mark. He also loved taking his granddaughter, Madison, to the gun range. His survivors include his sons, Mark and Cory (Jackie); granddaughter, Madison; and his siblings, Thomas (Faye), Gener (Judy), Sandee (Richard) and Linda (Roger). He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Linda; and siblings, Don, Yavonne and Janet. A special thank you to St. Luke's Hospice for your love and support during this time. Larry forever will be missed. Memorial fund has been established to go to UnityPoint Hospice in Cedar Rapids.



