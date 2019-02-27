LARRY JOE HANSON JR. Fairfax Larry Joe Hanson Jr., 32, formerly of Fairfax, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Atkins. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the funeral home. Interment: Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Larry was born Dec. 13, 1986, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jennifer (Upah) and Larry Joe Hanson Sr. He attended Prairie schools and graduated from Kennedy High School. Larry went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. He worked in auto body repair, having previously worked for Billion Collision in Coralville and Sunline Inc. before becoming the owner and operator of Platinum Productions in 2018. Larry frequented Antioch Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his children, camping, ATV riding, songwriting, studio recording, singing and drawing. Larry is survived by his children, Leyton, Briella and Adalia; parents, Jennifer and Larry Joe Hanson Sr.; sisters, Shannon (Gary) Honn of Fairfax and Crystal Hanson (Dan Davidson) of Palo; grandmothers, Anna Hanson of Bertram and Virginia Upah of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Taylor, Landon, Gage, Deegan and Wrigley; niece, Madison; six aunts; eight uncles; 15 cousins; and four close friends, Josh, Brad, Shaddy and Andre. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clarence Hanson Jr. and James Leroy Upah; aunts, LaWonna Hanson and Jessica Upah; and close friend, Josh Wagner. Larry was kindhearted and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved quoting lines from his favorite movies, including his favorite quote: "To my family and friends, I just want to tell you that I love you because yesterday is gone, today's almost over, and tomorrow is not promised." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary