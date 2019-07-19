Home

LARRY WAYNE HARRIS North English Larry Wayne Harris was born June 12, 1928, in North English, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Helen (Troutman) Harris. He attended Millersburg High School and served in the U.S. Navy. On Sept. 3, 1949, Larry was united in marriage to Helen Joan Churchill in North English. He was a lifelong farmer and resident of the North English community. Larry was a member of North English Christian Church. The only thing he loved more than the land was his family. Larry passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his wife Joan of North English; a son, John (Gelene) Harris of Muscatine; three daughters, Linda (John) Hester of Lone Tree, Nancy (Denny) Achenbach of North English and Mary (Lester) Ott of Swisher; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and two sisters, Carma Septer of Tiffin and Mary Ann Fuller of Keswick. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Harris. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the North English Cemetery. Pastor Fred Woolsey will officiate. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of services. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019
