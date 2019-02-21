LARRY HILLAR (JOSEPH) FANGMANN Cascade Larry Hillar (Joseph) Fangmann, 69, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Mercy One of a sudden illness. Services for Larry will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. He was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Louis H. and Jeanette R. (Smith) Fangmann. He is a graduate of the former Aquin High School in 1968. On Feb. 1, 1969, he was united in marriage to Vicki Callahan at St. Martin's. He was employed as a guard at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. He also worked as a carpenter, farmer, and D.H.I.A. milk tester. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore, Iowa. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of 20 years, Vicki Fangmann, Cascade, Iowa; and their children, Tina (Larry Winter) Boesenberg, and their children, Chelsea (Jeremy) Jacobs, Dakota Boesenberg, Estee Winter and Ellie Winter of Center Point, Iowa; Jodi Fangmann and Larry "Sonny" Fangmann Jr., both of Cascade, Iowa; Melissa (Craig) Bierman, and their children, Nicholas Spriggs, Ben Spriggs and Carter Bierman of Potosi, Wis.; Wendy (Doug) Verge, and their children, Austin Verge, Logan Verge and Cameron Verge of Marion, Iowa; his siblings, Karen (Carl) Kelchen of Cascade, Iowa, Thomas (Linda) Fangmann of Arizona City, Ariz., Carol Jean (James) Triplett of Springville, Mo., Mary Jo (Joseph) Wagner of Anamosa, Iowa, Lee Fangmann of Cascade, Iowa, and Joannie Knapp of Dubuque, Iowa; his sister and brother-in-laws, Peggy (Bob) Woerdehoff of Marion, Iowa, Kathy (Tom) McDonnell of Cascade, Iowa, Robert (Lou) Callahan of Dubuque, Iowa, and Timothy Callahan of Key West, Fla. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest son, Shane Fangmann; his brother, James Fangmann; his mother and father-in-law, William "Billy" and Agnes "Bobby" Callahan; a sister-in-law, Doris Callahan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary