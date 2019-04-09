Home

Larry Hillier Obituary
LARRY DEAN HILLIER Manchester Larry Dean Hillier, 71, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Survivors include his children, Tina (Robb) Cromer of Shellsburg and Dexter (Melody) Hillier of Oxford; three grandchildren; four siblings, Russell (Susan) Hillier of San Antonio, Texas, Mike (Dianna) Hillier of Florence, Ariz., Joanne (Mike) Wade of Manchester and Dianne (Brad) Gray of Mound, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service with military rites: 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the United Methodist Church in Manchester with the Rev. Phil Rogers officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
