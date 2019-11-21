|
LARRY HUFF Anamosa Larry Huff, 63, of Anamosa, died at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids because of complications from a recent fall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Lawrence Anthony Huff was born on Jan. 11, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Edith (Woltering) Huff. Larry graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He married Lori Bevis on May 26, 1979, at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Hamilton. The couple lived in Hiawatha, Iowa, for seven years and later moved to Anamosa. Larry was employed as an electrical engineer at Rockwell Collins. He left the company after 19 years to establish Kitchen Concepts & Refacing, a company that refaced kitchen cabinets and did custom woodworking. Larry turned his woodworking hobby into a full-time job. Larry was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed tinkering and could fix just about anything that was broken. He had the unique ability to build anything. If he could see it he could build it! He liked traveling and camping. Larry traveled anywhere Lori told him they were going and loved it. Those remembering him are his wife of 40 years, Lori of Anamosa; sons, Ryan, and his wife, Jhoy, and their children, Xander and Asher of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Darren of Waterloo; a brother, Cliff, and his wife, Jackie, of Oxford, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Ruth Huff, of Hampstead, N.H.; and his longtime companion and faithful dog, Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn DiCeglie; and a brother, Ralph. Larry's family would like to express their thanks to UnityPoint Hospice and the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy for the wonderful care and support they provided. In lieu of flowers and gifts the family strongly encourages donations to the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy, 901 Eighth Ave., SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; UnityPoint Hospice, 290 Blairs Ferry Rd., NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402; or to the .
