Larry Ishman


1942 - 2020
Larry Ishman Obituary
LARRY WAYNE ISHMAN Eldorado Larry Wayne Ishman, 77, of Eldorado, Iowa, entered into heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020. Larry was born Dec. 5, 1942, in West Union, Iowa, the son of Clarence "Bud" and LaVon Ishman. Larry met the love of his life, Madalen, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 5, 1962, in West Union, Iowa. For may years, he worked for Wonder Bread as a route salesman and later became a plant manager. Larry also worked at Pharmaceutical Innovators, repairing pill counting machines. He worked hard and was proud to do so. Larry and Madalen traveled across the country fixing pill machines. Larry loved camping, cars, fishing, working on lawnmower motors and bicycles, eating muffins and loving cats and dogs and his family. He will be dearly missed. Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Madalen; children, Penni Jo (Steve) Kubik, Shelli Sharnal (Chris) Kruger and Rick Allen (Teena) Ishman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with a special arrival soon on the way; 16 stepgrandchildren; a brother, Ron (Elaine) Ishman; and a sister, Kathy (Steve) Young. Larry was preceded in death by parents, "Bud" and LaVon. The Ishman family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the special love and care they gave Larry, and the kind loving nurses at Maple Crest Nursing Home. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
