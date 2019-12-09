Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
LARRY J. CURTIS Cedar Rapids Larry J. Curtis, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Larry is survived by his son, Craig (Cindy) Curtis of Williamsburg; his daughter, Lisa (Doug) Weiland of Mechanicsville; son, Joel Curtis of Coralville; and his brother, Lorton Curtis of Olathe, Kan. He also was grandpa to four grandchildren, Quentin, Jake and Nora Weiland and Emma Curtis. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce; and brother-in-law, Larry Keyes. Larry was born to Lorton H. and Margery Mae Curtis on Sept. 8, 1945, in Burlington, Iowa. He grew up in Center Point, Iowa, and after graduating from Center Point High School, served honorably during the Vietnam War. As a resident of Cedar Rapids, he was employed for many years with Iowa Manufacturing and Century Cab in Cedar Rapids. His children remember him as a man who loved to spend time at his cabin, fishing, enjoying the water and reeling them in, while most likely whistling a little tune. He's also remembered for his athleticism in his younger days as a softball player on local teams and his love for the Hawkeyes, Bears and Cubs. Larry had a warm smile and a great laugh, and will be missed by family, friends and his caring neighbors. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
