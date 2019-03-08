Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Larry Jacob Zimmerman

Larry Jacob Zimmerman Obituary
LARRY JACOB ZIMMERMAN Ryan Larry Jacob Zimmerman, 69, of Ryan, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Ryan. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is handling arrangements. A full obituary will be in Saturday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
