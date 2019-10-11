|
|
LARRY JOSEPH DOBBINS Cedar Rapids Larry Joseph Dobbins, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at the Iowa City VA hospital. As he transitioned to be with the Father, Larry was surrounded by several family members and friends who loved him dearly. Services are Tuesday, Oct, 15, 2019, at noon at Bethel AME Church, 512 Sixth St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, led by Pastor Leoma Leigh-Williams. Repast is at the church. Larry was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to James and Opal Dobbins. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Dobbins, Larry Dobbins and Reginald Muhammad; his daughter, Jada Williams; brothers, Russell and Jimmy Dobbins; and sisters, Betty Dobbins and Deloris Roe. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019