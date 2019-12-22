|
|
LARRY KEYS ZIRBEL Cedar Rapids Larry Keys Zirbel, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Dec. 19, 2019. A private Family service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. He is survived by his wife, Ann L. Carson; son, Stephen (Patricia) Zirbel of Chicago; son, Jeffrey Zirbel of Johnston; and grandsons, Griffin Zirbel of Johnston and William Zirbel of Chicago. He also is survived by a number of in-laws and nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert, Richard and Ronald. Larry was born May 29, 1931, in Des Moines, to Harry and Gladys Keys Zirbel. He graduated from Roosevelt High School participating in basketball and baseball; and Drake University (BFA) (Art). After his service in the U.S. Army, he began his business career as an art director for a Des Moines advertising agency and later as an account executive at the Des Moines Register and Tribune Co. In 1957, Larry joined Stamats Publishing Co. (Stamats Communications, Inc.) beginning a 37 year career with the company. Through the years, he served in a variety of positions in sales, marketing and management. After retirement, he became a member of the board of directors. Larry served on a number of local non-profit boards of directors, Cedar Rapids Community Theater (TCR), Cedar Rapids Art Center (CRMA), Junior Achievement and the Cedar Rapids Country Club. He volunteered in the Big Brother Program and was a past member of Score. Larry was an artist and avid tennis player. His abstract oil paintings are represented in the permanent collection of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art as well as in private collections. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art or a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019