|
|
LARRY KRULL Anamosa Larry Krull, 82, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa, with the Rev. Rodger Good officiating. Burial will be at Cass Cemetery with military honors being accorded by the U.S. Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, where a Masonic Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at goettschonline.com. Larry Jack Krull was born July 15, 1937, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, the son of Jack and Minnie (Liverca) Krull. He graduated from Britt High School in 1955 and attended the former Mason City Junior College, known now as NIACC, earning his associate's degree. He then went on to attend Iowa State University. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with his bachelor's degree in law enforcement and security. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. On July 14, 1968, he married Viola Messerli at the United Methodist Church in Olin. She died in 2017. He held a variety of jobs over the years and retired in 2001 after 38 years of service at the Men's Reformatory in Anamosa. He was a member of the church and the church choir, the American Legion and AMVETS Post 110 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. He also was a member of the Anamosa Jaycees, Jones County Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited and the Izaak Walton League. He also held membership and was active in Masonic Lodge 46 A.F. & A.M., Anamosa; the York Rite of Free Masonry, Marion; and Palestine Council No. 27 and Apollo Commandery No. 26 in Cedar Rapids. He loved to sing, enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an avid gun collector. Larry was a faith-filled man who made everyone who came into contact with him feel special, loved and welcomed. He was loyal, honest, kind and caring, and had a unique and infectious laugh, which he often shared. He lived every ounce of his being for those around him, especially his family and many friends. He is survived by his children, Dan (Mary Jo) Messerli, Anamosa, Christine Evanoff, Mechanicsville, Chuck (Darlene) Messerli, Grants Pass, Ore., and Kim (Jim) Sauser, Richmond, Texas; grandchildren, Laurie (Mitch) Martensen, Rachele (Paul Feldman) Miller, Courtney (Rob) Grates, Farren (Brisen) Messerli, Kaitlyn (Conor Bering) Sauser and Sean Sauser; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carol (Marvin) Stone, Gene (Mary) Krull, Sharon Drake, Dennis (Dima) Krull, Donna Ennis and Janet (Steve) Drake; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents; and his sister, Linda. His family would like to thank the staffs of the Jones Regional Medical Center, the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City and Parkview Manor, as well as Dan Messerli, Dick Beck, Tyeisha Washington, Kathy Schutt, and all those who came to visit and shared their love with him. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be directed to Jones Regional Medical Center or the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607-1460.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020