LARRY KUBALEK Cedar Rapids Larry Kubalek, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Larry was born Feb. 1, 1944, to Otto and Doris (Votrobek) Kubalek in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Larry grew up on a farm in rural Elberon and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1962. Following school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return he worked as a mechanic at Altorfer Inc. and then Bechtel Corp., where he helped build the Duane Arnold Energy Center. During this time, he found interest in working for Alliant Energy, where he worked for over 30 years before retirement. After retirement, Larry began his company Wood Visions, making wood puzzles and crafts. Larry also had a small business, Leather Design, in the '80s. In 1968 Larry married Helen Posekany. The couple lived in North Liberty before settling in Cedar Rapids, where they raised their three children. Larry was a man of many talents and interests. He loved to travel, going on cruise ships, fishing, scuba diving and four wheeling. He also liked to play cribbage, euchre and bowling. Larry was a great cook, smoking and pickling food and making sausage. He showed his craftsmen skills through leather and scroll saw work and was always up for watching an old sitcom. Larry volunteered as a Scout leader, bus driver for Drum and Bugle Corps, and was a member of the VFW # 671 and Trailblazers ATV Club. Larry is survived by his children, Leland (Gina Rotenburger) Kubalek of Rome, Iowa, James Kubalek, Jennifer (Frank) McCurdy and Gail (Michael) Bricker all of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; significant other, Joan McGuire of Cedar Rapids; sister, Marcia Lannom of Cedar Rapids; in-laws, Charles (Charlene) Posekany of Brooklyn, Jo (Dean) DeGreve of Ely and Mary (Jeff) Gropper of Haven; nephew, Terry Aten of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; nieces, Dawn Aten and Star Gamma, both of Cedar Rapids; and many more loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen Kubalek (2017). Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at National Cemetery, Vining, Iowa, with military honors. Service will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Can be accessed through the link found at the bottom of the funeral home website home page, www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
