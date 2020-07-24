1/1
Larry L. Faust
1940 - 2020
LARRY L. FAUST Oelwein Larry L. Faust, 80, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Wednesday, morning, July 22, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. There will be a private family service. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Larry Leo Faust was born May 15, 1940, in Westgate, Iowa, the son of Earl and Erna (Schmidt) Faust. He received his education at a rural Oelwein school. Larry worked construction and then was the longtime caretaker of Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at rural Oelwein, retiring in 2002. Larry was an avid fan of NASCAR, professional baseball and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He watched poker on television and took many trips to the casinos. Larry enjoyed puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry is survived by the love of his life for 42 years, Linda Caldwell of Oelwein; son, Travis Faust of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Sheila Stanley (Jeremy Shireman) of Dubuque; granddaughter, Abigail Welsh of Dubuque; great-grandchildren, Lane, Claire, Abel and Dean Welsh of Dubuque; granddaughter, Hannah (Adam) Niles of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Isaiah, Phillip, Rachel and Silas Stanley, all of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Lloyd, Robert, Lavern, Gerald and Derald Faust; and a sister, Ruth Johnson.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 24, 2020
Linda,
Sorry to hear of Larry's passing. May your heart soon be filled with many wonderful memories of times together.
Alice and Jim Stanek
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Sincere Sympathy Linda, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kurt & Mary Lou Cosselman
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God bless you!
Your niece Paula (King) Beesecker
Paula (King) Beesecker
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
