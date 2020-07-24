LARRY L. FAUST Oelwein Larry L. Faust, 80, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Wednesday, morning, July 22, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. There will be a private family service. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Larry Leo Faust was born May 15, 1940, in Westgate, Iowa, the son of Earl and Erna (Schmidt) Faust. He received his education at a rural Oelwein school. Larry worked construction and then was the longtime caretaker of Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at rural Oelwein, retiring in 2002. Larry was an avid fan of NASCAR, professional baseball and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He watched poker on television and took many trips to the casinos. Larry enjoyed puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry is survived by the love of his life for 42 years, Linda Caldwell of Oelwein; son, Travis Faust of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Sheila Stanley (Jeremy Shireman) of Dubuque; granddaughter, Abigail Welsh of Dubuque; great-grandchildren, Lane, Claire, Abel and Dean Welsh of Dubuque; granddaughter, Hannah (Adam) Niles of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Isaiah, Phillip, Rachel and Silas Stanley, all of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Lloyd, Robert, Lavern, Gerald and Derald Faust; and a sister, Ruth Johnson.