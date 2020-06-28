Dr. Larry L. Richards
DR. LARRY L. RICHARDS Jefferson The Mass of Resurrection for Dr. Larry L. Richards was Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jefferson, Iowa. Military rites were conducted by the Navy Honor Guard at the Franklin Township Cemetery. Dr. Richards was a board-certified child, adolescent, adult psychiatric physician who served at Four Oaks and Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids. This Simpson College music major was named an All American football player with qualifications that include "performed brilliantly on the gridiron" as well as a loving husband to Mary, father to Dr. Jennifer and Melinda and a grandfather. Obituary is online at www.sliningerschroeder.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
