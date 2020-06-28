Dr. Larry L. Richards
DR. LARRY L. RICHARDS Jefferson The Mass of Resurrection for Dr. Larry L. Richards was Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jefferson, Iowa. Military rites were conducted by the Navy Honor Guard at the Franklin Township Cemetery. Dr. Richards was a board-certified child, adolescent, adult psychiatric physician who served at Four Oaks and Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids. This Simpson College music major was named an All American football player with qualifications that include "performed brilliantly on the gridiron" as well as a loving husband to Mary, father to Dr. Jennifer and Melinda and a grandfather. Obituary is online at www.sliningerschroeder.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Erin Collinsworth
June 14, 2020
Dr Richards was a wonderful mentor for me when I was in high school. I worked at the Altoona Family Practice Center in 1974. He taught me many things about medicine. The best gift he ever gave me was courage and the self confidence to go to nursing school. In fact he insisted it. I have been a nurse for 40 years and still working. I also remember his teaching for perfection with everything he did. He had me plant corn behind the office one day. Upon completion he asked how deep I planted the corn. I planted the corn way to deep and he made me go out and do it again. I was upset . That lesson stuck with me my entire life. Do it right the first time. The world has lost a wonderful talented man . My heart goes out to his entire family and everyone he touched. I will forever be grateful that he touched my life. Rest in peace Dr Richards.
Susan Strasburg
Friend
