Dr Richards was a wonderful mentor for me when I was in high school. I worked at the Altoona Family Practice Center in 1974. He taught me many things about medicine. The best gift he ever gave me was courage and the self confidence to go to nursing school. In fact he insisted it. I have been a nurse for 40 years and still working. I also remember his teaching for perfection with everything he did. He had me plant corn behind the office one day. Upon completion he asked how deep I planted the corn. I planted the corn way to deep and he made me go out and do it again. I was upset . That lesson stuck with me my entire life. Do it right the first time. The world has lost a wonderful talented man . My heart goes out to his entire family and everyone he touched. I will forever be grateful that he touched my life. Rest in peace Dr Richards.

Susan Strasburg

Friend