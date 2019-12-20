Home

Larry L. Ruiter

Larry L. Ruiter Obituary
LARRY L. RUITER Cedar Rapids Larry L. Ruiter, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Private family burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery in Brandon, Iowa. Larry was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lydia Ruiter. Larry married Betsy L. Hilmer on June 8, 1991, in Nashua, Iowa. Larry owned A&M docks in Cedar Rapids and enjoyed watching football and playing cards with his friends. Larry is survived by two stepdaughters, Renee Phillips of Albia, Iowa, and Brenda (Jeff) Barkdoll of Vinton, Iowa; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Ruiter; his wife, Betsy Ruiter, in 2017; and daughter, Ramona Hughes.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
