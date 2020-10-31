1/1
Larry LeRoy Arnold
1944 - 2020
LARRY LEROY ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Larry LeRoy Arnold, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020, after battling COPD and congestive heart failure for many years. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine; children, Christine Walton; former son-in-law, Rodney Walton, and Kimberly (Roger) Knapp, all of Cedar Rapids, and Dawn (Terry) Burks of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Hanna (Andrew) Sargent, Emily (Hunter Konen) Walton, Avery Walton, Laila Walton, Wyatt (Nicole Hoffman) Hawkins, Autumn (Shalanda) Burks, Aurora (Alyssa) Burks, Auston Burks and Stephanie (Antonio) Scott; great-grandchildren, Reed Sargent, Paisley Konen, RJ Urbano Burks, Jayden, Keegan and Kennasyn Scott; and the 40th Street Court family of neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny Arnold; father- and mother-in-law, Raymond and Bernice Mulherin; brothers-in-law, Bob Mulherin and Darrel Schmidt; and his faithful companions, Shuster and Rufus. Larry was born on Feb. 10, 1944, in Perry to Harold and Leota Snyder Arnold. He graduated from Washington High School in 1962. On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Elaine Mulherin in Fairfax. Larry was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local 405 for 30 years. Larry enjoyed fishing, camping, archery, woodworking and working on cars. He invented new and exciting gadgets that weren't necessarily necessary. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and neighborhood family. Larry was known for spinning tall tales of being a dog trainer in the circus and a hair cutter in the service (of which he never was a member). Larry was a lifelong Hawkeyes and Packers fan. Some of Larry's favorite times were spent with the Florida (Kohler), Kentucky (Boswell) and South Dakota (Olson) contingents. Dad always said, "vote your paycheck." He had planned to vote for Joe Biden. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Elaine and family. So many memories, one of the good ones is when we attended the Peach Bowl together, Elaine Chris Kim and Glenn painted a bed sheet supporting the Hawks. The sign made it on the big screen which was a highlight for all. The Hawks beat Tennessee that day. Larry and I recalled that for many years and always with a smile.
Rest In Piece My Friend
Jim Shirley and Glenn Bachelder
jim bachelder
Friend
October 29, 2020
It’s been a long time ago that Carl worked with Larry as an apprentice electrician. So many stories of their antics while working together. Always remember a New Years Eve Party at Deborah Drive that you two hosted.
So sorry that for your loss and for Larry’s illness. Sympathies to you all.
Carl & Hilda Machula
Carl & Hilda Machula
Coworker
October 28, 2020
I enjoyed the conversations Larry and I had. He was a sharp minded person. I found him to be kind and caring and I will miss his humor. I pray his family be comforted in the arms of Jesus. Farewell my friend.
Lesa Brill
Family
October 28, 2020
Lot of years and memories since St Pats, Danceland and the Arnold Bros. on their bikes. Elaine, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Walt and Anne Oakley
Friend
October 27, 2020
Sending love & prayers during this difficult time! Elaine, Christine, Kim and Family - may you find many reasons to smile among your tears!
Tracy Spicer-Ehrman
Friend
October 27, 2020
Love and Hugs from the Cross Family! Always a smiling face and 'Hello' when Deborah Dr SW was the home base...:)
Peggy Cross
Friend
