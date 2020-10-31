LARRY LEROY ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Larry LeRoy Arnold, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020, after battling COPD and congestive heart failure for many years. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine; children, Christine Walton; former son-in-law, Rodney Walton, and Kimberly (Roger) Knapp, all of Cedar Rapids, and Dawn (Terry) Burks of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Hanna (Andrew) Sargent, Emily (Hunter Konen) Walton, Avery Walton, Laila Walton, Wyatt (Nicole Hoffman) Hawkins, Autumn (Shalanda) Burks, Aurora (Alyssa) Burks, Auston Burks and Stephanie (Antonio) Scott; great-grandchildren, Reed Sargent, Paisley Konen, RJ Urbano Burks, Jayden, Keegan and Kennasyn Scott; and the 40th Street Court family of neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny Arnold; father- and mother-in-law, Raymond and Bernice Mulherin; brothers-in-law, Bob Mulherin and Darrel Schmidt; and his faithful companions, Shuster and Rufus. Larry was born on Feb. 10, 1944, in Perry to Harold and Leota Snyder Arnold. He graduated from Washington High School in 1962. On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Elaine Mulherin in Fairfax. Larry was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local 405 for 30 years. Larry enjoyed fishing, camping, archery, woodworking and working on cars. He invented new and exciting gadgets that weren't necessarily necessary. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and neighborhood family. Larry was known for spinning tall tales of being a dog trainer in the circus and a hair cutter in the service (of which he never was a member). Larry was a lifelong Hawkeyes and Packers fan. Some of Larry's favorite times were spent with the Florida (Kohler), Kentucky (Boswell) and South Dakota (Olson) contingents. Dad always said, "vote your paycheck." He had planned to vote for Joe Biden. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com