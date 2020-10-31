Thoughts and prayers to Elaine and family. So many memories, one of the good ones is when we attended the Peach Bowl together, Elaine Chris Kim and Glenn painted a bed sheet supporting the Hawks. The sign made it on the big screen which was a highlight for all. The Hawks beat Tennessee that day. Larry and I recalled that for many years and always with a smile.

Rest In Piece My Friend

Jim Shirley and Glenn Bachelder

jim bachelder

Friend