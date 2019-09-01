|
|
LARRY LEE LUTHER Amana Larry Lee Luther, 81, of Amana, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident. The family will greet friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Larry was born on May 2, 1938, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Weldon and Margaret (Seals) Luther. He graduated from Rock Island High School. Larry married Donna "Kay" Williams on June 7, 1959, in Centerville. Larry worked at Linkbelt until it closed. He then worked at Western Fraternal Life and also maintained the family farm during his working years. Larry was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and WFLA Lodge No. 423. He was a loving family man, known as "Grandpa Larry" to a lot of people who were not even blood-related. He enjoyed being outdoors. Larry cherished the times he would go camping and fishing with his grandkids. He doted on his grandkids and great-grandkids. Larry traveled to their events, and when he couldn't he always kept up with the details. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife, Kay Luther of Amana; children, Brad (Pam) Luther of Walford and Missy Luther Black of Port Lavaca, Texas; grandkids, Shannon Robertson of Fargo, N.D., Tonya (Mike) Grim of Amana, Cody Luther of Fairfax and Mariah Luther of Cedar Rapids; great-grandkids, Ryker and Hadley Robertson of Fargo and Kayla and Ella Grim of Amana; and sister, Kathy (James) Dean of Rock Island, Ill. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Margaret Luther; and brother, Lance Bradley Luther. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019