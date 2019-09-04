Home

LARRY MCCORMICK Olin Larry McCormick, 80, of Olin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in rural Monticello. Larry Leroy was born June 5, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Leroy and Della (Meade) McCormick. He married Velda Christiansen, the love of his life. He served honorably and faithfully in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1968. He did farm work and construction work through the years. Larry was a member of Ducks Unlimited in Jones County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding on his Harley. Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Rodney McCormick of Olin; daughter, Rebecca McCormick of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Clorene Kray of Lisbon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Velda; and brothers, Richard and Robert. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
