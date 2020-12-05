1/1
Larry Mostaert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LARRY L. MOSTAERT Clarence Larry L. Mostaert, 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following surgery and complication of diabetes. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, with a private family service to follow. The Rev. Sue Schneider-Adams will be officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery with military rights. Larry was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Davenport, to Frank and LaVon Griebel. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ibsen on June 26, 1960. He is survived by his wife; sons, Bart (Jill) of Anita, Iowa, Ryan of Clarence and Craig (DarLynn) of Castalia, Iowa; granddaughters, Sarah (Ben) Ingham, Krista (Evan) Schatz, Alison (Jacob) Hanson, Emily (Eric) Robison, DayLee (Art) Schultz and Mariah (Blake) Everman; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Sydney, Everett and Phoenix and eagerly awaiting the arrival of two more in 2021; brothers, Kenneth (Mary Ann) and Dennis (Diane) of Lowden; sisters, Janet Mullin (Dave Stevenson) of Swisher and Joyce (Jack) Petersen of Lowden; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Helen) Ibsen of Lowden and Dean (Pam) Ibsen of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Chester and Marie Ibsen. Larry graduated from Lowden High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army shortly after. He was involved in sales, mainly heavy trucks and equipment, and being a salesman he was always ready with a story if anyone had time enough to listen. Larry dearly loved his family and was always willing to help anyone in need, including fostering and mentoring for a number of years. He was an avid sports fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs and Bears. Larry enjoyed officiating football and enjoyed watching his sons and granddaughters sports, drama and various other activities. In his earlier years, he was very involved with Happitime Fast and Slow Pitch and Gold Ball Basketball in Cedar Rapids, and also was a team member of the "Big Boys Bowling Team." Larry was a past president of the Cedar County Red Cross, Lowden Lions and past adjutant of the Lowden Legion and was instrumental in the organization of the Legion's fish fries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lillis-Deerberg Post 366 of Lowden or Camp Courageous. Memorials may be sent to Shirley at P.O. Box 45, Clarence, IA 52216. Chapman Funeral Home has Larry and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved