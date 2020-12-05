LARRY L. MOSTAERT Clarence Larry L. Mostaert, 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following surgery and complication of diabetes. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, with a private family service to follow. The Rev. Sue Schneider-Adams will be officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery with military rights. Larry was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Davenport, to Frank and LaVon Griebel. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ibsen on June 26, 1960. He is survived by his wife; sons, Bart (Jill) of Anita, Iowa, Ryan of Clarence and Craig (DarLynn) of Castalia, Iowa; granddaughters, Sarah (Ben) Ingham, Krista (Evan) Schatz, Alison (Jacob) Hanson, Emily (Eric) Robison, DayLee (Art) Schultz and Mariah (Blake) Everman; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Sydney, Everett and Phoenix and eagerly awaiting the arrival of two more in 2021; brothers, Kenneth (Mary Ann) and Dennis (Diane) of Lowden; sisters, Janet Mullin (Dave Stevenson) of Swisher and Joyce (Jack) Petersen of Lowden; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Helen) Ibsen of Lowden and Dean (Pam) Ibsen of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Chester and Marie Ibsen. Larry graduated from Lowden High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army shortly after. He was involved in sales, mainly heavy trucks and equipment, and being a salesman he was always ready with a story if anyone had time enough to listen. Larry dearly loved his family and was always willing to help anyone in need, including fostering and mentoring for a number of years. He was an avid sports fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs and Bears. Larry enjoyed officiating football and enjoyed watching his sons and granddaughters sports, drama and various other activities. In his earlier years, he was very involved with Happitime Fast and Slow Pitch and Gold Ball Basketball in Cedar Rapids, and also was a team member of the "Big Boys Bowling Team." Larry was a past president of the Cedar County Red Cross, Lowden Lions and past adjutant of the Lowden Legion and was instrumental in the organization of the Legion's fish fries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lillis-Deerberg Post 366 of Lowden or Camp Courageous. Memorials may be sent to Shirley at P.O. Box 45, Clarence, IA 52216. Chapman Funeral Home has Larry and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com
