Larry Nathan Ambrose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LARRY NATHAN AMBROSE Iowa City Larry Nathan Ambrose passed peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease and a four-month battle with liver disease. He was 68. A drive-by memorial is being planned for Sunday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Springdale United Methodist Church. Memorials can be directed to the Paralyzed Veterans of America through the All Hands on Deck chapter in West Branch or Springdale United Methodist Church, where Larry was a valued member and trustee. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
10:30 AM
Springdale United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved