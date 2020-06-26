LARRY NATHAN AMBROSE Iowa City Larry Nathan Ambrose passed peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease and a four-month battle with liver disease. He was 68. A drive-by memorial is being planned for Sunday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Springdale United Methodist Church. Memorials can be directed to the Paralyzed Veterans of America through the All Hands on Deck chapter in West Branch or Springdale United Methodist Church, where Larry was a valued member and trustee. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.